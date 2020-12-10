From conducting NEET online to multiple JEE attempts - Key takeaways from education minister's online interaction

Cancellation of NEET

Answering a question on the cancellation of exams for the year 2021 due to pandemic, Pokhriyal said that there is no question of cancellation. "NEET 2021 would be conducted," he added.

On whether next year's NEET will be conducted online or offline mode, he said that the ministry is open to looking at the possibility of conducting the exams in online mode.

JEE Exam

When asked about multiple sessions of the Engineering entrance exam - JEE, Pokhriyal said that the government is discussing holding JEE Main 2021 three or four times next year.

Reopening of schools

On the issue of re-opening the schools, the Minister said that as many as 17 states have reopened the schools amid low attendance. He further said, "We have let it to the state government for them to decide on the issue." Furthermore, he said, the CBSE has been working constantly for the board examination. "Considering the many concerns, CBSE has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021 by 30 per cent," the Union Minister added.

CBSE practical exams

He also stated that the decision regarding the practical exam will be taken later.

Pokhriyal also said that the Central government is giving equal importance to the education and security of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While interacting with teachers, parents and students on upcoming exams, the Minister said, "For us, your education and your security are equally important to us. Firstly, your security is important, and then, adjacent to that is your education. The slight inconvenience that students have experienced during the lockdown will eventually be wither away."

