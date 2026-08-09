RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Fresh Probe Ordered On Victim’s Mother’s Plea | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday ordered fresh probe in 2024 RG Kar rape and murder incident and also pledged to punish the culprits on the second death anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder victim.

Adhikari said that the fresh probe is being ordered on request of the victim’s mother who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Legislator.

“Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952. The police had failed to perform their duties related to this case,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also ordered a separate probe on alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim and asked to take strict action against those who were responsible for the lapses.

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed on Sunday in all government hospitals across Bengal in memory of the junior doctor on her second death anniversary.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front along with a memorial march also held a clinic for underprivileged people at Chitpur in north Kolkata.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee along with senior officials observed a two-minute silence at Swasthya Bhavan.