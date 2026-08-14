RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Arrested | Representational Image

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh on Thursday got arrested from Sambalpur in Odisha over RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Ghosh got arrested for his connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the body of of the RG Kar’s junior medic who was raped and murdered on August 2024.

Notably, Ghosh and two others were named in an FIR registered at Khardah police station in the complaint made by the deceased doctor’s father.

In the complaint, the deceased’s father mentioned that the cremation was done in a hurried manner by Ghosh and two others in order to prevent a second autopsy and conceal evidence.

Notably, on the second death anniversary of the junior medic, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had ordered a fresh probe to the police and had also instructed to arrest everyone involved in the crime.

Police said that Ghosh, who had been untraceable for days, was brought back to West Bengal by road and is likely to be produced before court on Friday.

Incidentally, Ghosh’s son Tirthankar was arrested on July 13 over his alleged involvement in post-poll violence.

Talking to the media, the daughter-in-law of Nirmal Ghosh said that for the last two months the former TMC MLA was not staying with them at home.

“We trust that the police will carry out their duties with the support of the state administration,” said daughter-in-law Dipanita Ghosh.

The other junior medics who constantly protested demanding justice claimed that the entire community is still in dark about the reality that happened on August 9, 2024.