Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Opposes Mines & Minerals Amendment Bill, Warns Of Massive Agitation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | File Pic

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday warned of launching a massive agitation against the central government`s hasty move to get the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, effectively tying Jharkhand's hands and feet.

Protesting the bill, Soren wrote on ‘X', “Jharkhand will launch such a massive movement that the entire nation will witness.... Minerals belong to Jharkhand, land belongs to Jharkhand—so why should Delhi decide on our rights and entitlements? In haste, the central government passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, effectively tying Jharkhand's hands and feet. This black bill is an injustice to Jharkhand and its people; it is a severe blow to their development and future. Jharkhand will not tolerate this stepmotherly treatment.”

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“In Jharkhand, schemes providing social security to millions—such as the Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, pensions, education, health, and others—will be on the verge of closure. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha strongly opposes this. If the central government does not withdraw this black bill, Jharkhand will launch such a massive movement that the entire nation will witness,” he added.

He said, “There will be fierce opposition to this in every district, every block, every panchayat, every town. If the central government does not come to its senses and does not restore to Jharkhand and its people their rights and entitlements, Jharkhand will not shy away from taking decisive and historic decisions either.”