RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Submits Status Report As Victim's Family Seeks Investigation Update | ANI

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday had submitted a status report before the Sealdah court in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case.

The victim’s family raised a series of questions over the progress of the investigation and sought clarity on several aspects of the probe.

During the hearing, the CBI counsel informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been constituted for the case.

Notably, with the second anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder incident approaching next week, the family of the victim wanted to know how far the investigation had progressed and what steps had been taken on their demand for the arrest of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh.

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The family also questioned what action had been taken against those who were allegedly with the victim on the night of the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and victim’s mother said that she has faith in both the court and CBI.

“The previous Chief Minister didn’t do anything but the new Chief Minister is doing his work. I am determined that I will get justice for my daughter. It may take some time. I am surprised that those who had dinner with my daughter that night have not been taken into custody and questioned,” said the victim’s mother.

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However, the matter will come up for hearing again on August 5.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned why is CBI taking so much time in the investigation.

“Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s police had arrested the culprit within 24 hours. The victim’s parents initially demanded a CBI probe and later didn’t want it. Now again they are keeping faith in the CBI. Why is CBI taking so long to investigate the matter,” questioned Ghosh.