BJP Chief Writes Letter To CM Suggesting Chemical Park In Bengal | PTI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday had written a letter to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari requesting him to set up a dedicated chemical park in the state under central government’s new BHAVYA Rasayan scheme.

In a letter dated July 28, Bhattacharya mentioned few probable places in the state including Singur, Haldia, Raghunathpur and Durgapur where a dedicated chemical park can be set up.

Bhattarya also mentioned that the central government had approved Rs.3,030 crore for this scheme on July 24 for establishing three dedicated chemical parks across the country.

Notably, the state government is keen on setting up industry in Singur especially after the failure of the Tata Nano project in 2008.

West Bengal BJP President and MP, Rajya Sabha Samik Bhattacharya writes to Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Minister of West Bengal, urging the West Bengal Government to promptly secure a Chemical Park under the Centre's BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme by identifying a suitable site, preparing the… pic.twitter.com/GrDIGtdqz2 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026

Under BHAVYA Rasayan scheme if the state government provides a minimum of 2,000 acres of contiguous, encumbrance-free land and contributes at least Rs. 500 crores then the central government is ready to provide Rs. 1000 crore grant for each park.

Bhattacharya in his letter had also mentioned that if Bengal can set up one such chemical park it would not only generate employment but will also give a boost to sectors like agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and electronics.

“Early movers under national schemes typically draw outsized private investment, and this Chemical Park could realistically pull in billions in downstream private capital over time, as anchor tenants and their supplier ecosystems located around the park. It would meaningfully expand the footprint of chemicals, specialty chemicals and battery-materials companies in the State, while positioning West Bengal alongside Gujarat and Maharashtra on India's industrial map,” read the letter.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the Chief Minister had promised to look into the matter.