Revisiting Timeline Of Kargil War On 24th Vijay Diwas

Indian soldiers during Kargil War 1999. | Twitter

On 26th July 2023, India will commemorate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking twenty-four years since the end of the major Indo-Pak war. The Kargil War, a significant military conflict between India and Pakistan, lasted for two months, commencing on May 3, 1999, in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and concluding on July 26, 1999. The conflict began when Pakistani troops and militants infiltrated Indian-administered territory, occupying crucial strategic heights along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chronological Events of the Kargil War:

May 3, 1999:

Pakistan Army destroys Indian Army's ammunition dumps in Kargil.

May 10 - May 25, 1999:

Further infiltrations lead to the strategic deployment of additional forces in Kargil.

The Indian Army responds by mobilizing troops from Kashmir to reinforce the region.

'Operation Vijay' is launched by the Indian Army to recapture the heights occupied by Pakistani troops.

May 26, 1999:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) initiates 'Operation Safed Sagar' and conducts airstrikes on Pakistani positions.

May 27 - May 28, 1999:

Pakistani forces shoot down 3 IAF aircraft: MiG-21, MiG-27, and Mi-17.

May 31, 1999:

India's then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, declares a "war-like situation" with Pakistan.

The Kargil war memorial. | Wikimedia Commons

June 1, 1999:

Pakistan starts shelling on National Highway-1 in Kashmir and Ladakh.

June 5, 1999:

India releases documents recovered from three Pakistani soldiers, officially confirming Pakistan's direct involvement in the conflict.

June 9, 1999:

The Indian Army captures two significant positions in the Batalik Sector.

June 10, 2023:

Pakistan returns six mutilated bodies of Indian troops from the Jat Regiment.

June 11, 1999:

India releases another piece of evidence of Pakistani Army's involvement in the infiltration, an intercepted conversation between COAS General Pervez Musharraf and CGS Lt. General Aziz Khan.

June 13, 1999:

Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visits Kargil, addresses the troops and the Indian Army recaptures the Tololing Heights.

Pakistani troops and the militia launch a counter-offensive but are repulsed by the Indian Army.

June 15, 1999:

Then U.S. President Bill Clinton urges then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, to urgently withdraw all Pakistani troops and irregular forces from Kargil.

June 29, 1999:

Pakistan's forces retreat from Indian-administered Kashmir under pressure from Pakistan's federal government.

Indian Soldiers paying respects to a deceased during Kargil War 1999. | Twitter

July 4, 1999:

Indian Army recaptures Tiger Hill, and Pakistani troops withdraw from the Batalik Sector.

July 5, 1999:

After a meeting with President Bill Clinton, Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif officially announces the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from Kargil.

Indian forces swiftly take control of Dras.

July 12, 1999:

Pakistani troops complete their withdrawal from Kargil and Nawaz Sharif proposes talks with India.

July 14, 1999:

PM Bajpayee declares 'Operation Vijay' a success and sets terms for talks with Pakistan.

July 26, 1999:

The Kargil War is officially declared over with Indian forces emerging victorious.

