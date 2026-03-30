Retired Brigadier On Morning Walk Killed As Stray Bullet Hits Him Amid Road Rage Clash In Dehradun; 1 Arrested - VIDEO

A retired Army officer was killed in a shocking incident of alleged road rage firing in Dehradun on Monday morning, police said. The victim, retired Brigadier V K Joshi, had stepped out for his routine morning walk in the Rajpur area when he was struck by a stray bullet during a violent altercation between two groups.

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According to officials, the incident took place around 7:00 AM near Johri village under the jurisdiction of Rajpur police station. A dispute reportedly broke out between occupants of two vehicles over overtaking, which soon escalated into a fatal exchange of fire.

During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit Brigadier Joshi, who was passing by on foot. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

Dehradun SP Pramod Kumar said police received information through the control room about the firing incident linked to a road rage dispute. “One of the vehicles opened fire at another during the argument. A person on a morning walk was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed that one group involved in the clash has been detained, while the other fled the scene. A massive search operation, including checkpoints across rural and thana areas, has been launched to track down the absconding accused.

Police have registered a case and sealed the area for investigation. Officers expressed confidence that the remaining suspects will be arrested soon.