Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Attends First Trust Meeting, Yet To Take Charge As Ram Temple CEO | PTI

Ayodhya: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, attended his first meeting with the temple trust in Ayodhya on Thursday but has not officially taken charge of the post.

Mishra arrived in Ayodhya in the morning and offered prayers at the Ram temple before attending the meeting with members of the trust. He said he would spend the next two to five days holding discussions and understanding the functioning of the temple and the trust before formally assuming charge as CEO.

Earlier, there were reports that Mishra had already taken charge of the post.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mishra said the interaction helped trust members understand each other and their respective working styles.

"All the members understood each other and the ways in which we work," he said.

Mishra arrived at Ayodhya airport around 10 a.m. and said it was time to leave the past behind and focus on the responsibilities ahead.

"I am wholeheartedly grateful to the selection committee and Lord Shri Ram for choosing me for this great and sacred responsibility," he said.

Mishra said he had left his village in Deoria at the age of 17 and served in the Indian Air Force until the age of 60. He described his appointment as another opportunity given by Lord Ram to serve the temple and its devotees.

The meeting was the first major interaction of the trust's office-bearers following recent changes in its administrative structure and Mishra's appointment as CEO.

The discussions covered the functioning of the trust, its financial management and administrative arrangements. The office-bearers were introduced to one another and briefed on matters relating to the trust's accounts, accounting procedures and administrative functioning.

Mishra is expected to hold a series of meetings over the next few days to familiarise himself with the existing systems and responsibilities before formally taking charge. The discussions are also likely to help prepare a new administrative framework for the management of the temple and the trust's operations.