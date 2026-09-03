Ram Temple Trust Gets New Faces: Retired Air Marshal, Businessman, Lawyer Among Key Appointees

Left: Jeetendra Mishra Centre: Madan Mohan Pandey Right: Nirmala Yadav |

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revamped its leadership, appointing a retired Air Marshal as its first chief executive officer (CEO) and inducting three new trustees as it seeks to strengthen the administration of the Ram Temple amid allegations of theft involving donation collections.

At two meetings held on Wednesday, the trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as CEO for a three-year term. It also elevated incumbent treasurer Govind Dev Giri to the position of full-time general secretary and appointed Delhi-based businessman Mahesh Bhagchandka as the new treasurer. Here is a look at the key new faces in the Ram Temple Trust:

Jeetendra Mishra: IAF veteran

Jeetendra Mishra, the first CEO of the Ram Temple Trust, is a former fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot. He retired on April 30 as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

Mishra was also among the senior planners of Operation Sindoor and was awarded a medal for distinguished service of exceptional order for his role during the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan last year.

Mahesh Bhagchandka: Businessman

Mahesh Bhagchandka, founder and chairman of the M2K Group conglomerate, has been appointed the trust’s new treasurer. The Delhi-based businessman also heads the Ashok Singhal Foundation and is related to former Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Ashok Singhal.

Madan Mohan Pandey: Lawyer in Ram Janmabhoomi case

Former additional advocate general of Uttar Pradesh, Madan Mohan Pandey, has been inducted as a new member. Pandey was also involved in the legal battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

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Nirmala Yadav: First woman trustee

Nirmala Yadav has become the trust’s first woman trustee. A former principal of PG College in Shikohabad, Yadav has also been a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker.