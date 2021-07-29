Respite to consumers in UP: No hike in power tariff this year

With assembly elections round the corner and covid situation still prevailing, the power consumers in Uttar Pradesh are being spared from a hike in power tariff. The UP State Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPSERC) on Thursday announced the power tariff for state for the year 2021-22. The commission has rejected the proposals of implementing 10-12 per cent regulatory surcharge submitted by the power companies. The new power tariff order has given respite to the farmers who will now have to pay less for their tube well connections. The commission has made it clear that the consumers will not have to pay for the installation of smart meters at their residence. This cost would be borne by the power companies.
As per the new tariff order, the farmers will have to pay Rs 172 per horsepower even if their tube well connection is metered. According to the president of the UP Power Consumers Council, Awadhesh Verma, a revision petition will be filed very soon requesting to reduce the tariff in the wake of pandemic. He said that the commission has accepted the dues of Rs 20559 crore of consumers on the power companies and now he will ask the commission to compensate by reducing the tariff.
The UPSERC chairman RP Singh, members KK Sharma and VK Sharma passed orders on power tariff after hearing the proposals filed by the five power distributing companies of state regarding annual revenue return (ARR) and change in slabs for consumers. The commission made it clear that there would be no change in the tariff and the existing one will be continued for another year. The commission also rejected the proposal of power companies regarding change in the power tariff slabs. The power companies had proposed to implement regulatory surcharge of 10-12 per cent on the consumers, which was not accepted.
In its order, the commission has said that whether meter is installed at the tube wells of the farmers in villages but they would continue to pay as per the old rates of Rs 170 per horsepower.
