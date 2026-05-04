'Resounding Defeat For Opportunistic Alliance, Weak Leadership': Smriti Irani Slams India Bloc As BJP Set To Take Control Of West Bengal

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Kolkata: As counting trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 194 seats in West Bengal, former Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised the INDIA bloc, calling it a "failed experiment" that lacked both ideology and leadership.

Irani singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing them of failing to unite their alliance and losing touch with the electorate.

"The election results in West Bengal have exposed the true face of the so-called INDI alliance... no ideology, no leadership, and no trust! This is nothing but a failed experiment for the sake of power," Irani posted on X.

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She pointed out that the alliance, led by Congress, failed to provide direction during the election process.

"Throughout the entire election, Rahul Gandhi was unable to provide direction, nor could he hold the alliance together. All the allies scattered, yet there was no strategy in place," the BJP leader said, adding, "The people of Bengal have rejected the politics of violence, chaos, and appeasement."

She added that the BJP's victory was a testament to the public's faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This mandate reflects the people's trust in development, stability, and the decisive leadership of our illustrious Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji."

With the BJP poised to form the government in West Bengal, the victory marks a significant blow to Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign in Bengal, signalling a shift in the state's political landscape.

Irani concluded, "This is not just a victory, but a resounding defeat for the opportunistic alliance and weak leadership. Bengal has shown the way... the end of the INDI alliance is certain."

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With the BJP leading on 194 seats in West Bengal, according to the latest figures, the party is set to form the government, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on only 87 seats, a massive blow to the 15-year reign.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also showing a strong performance in Assam, where it is poised for a historic third consecutive term. Trends indicate the BJP leading with a comfortable majority.

The BJP's performance in West Bengal comes amidst historic voter turnout and aggressive campaigning by Prime Minister Modi, with promises of development and strong governance. As the counting continues, BJP leaders are celebrating the shift in momentum, with hopes high for securing a strong presence in West Bengal for years to come.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)