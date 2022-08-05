Reservation in mines allotment in Rajasthan now: Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya | File Image

There will be reservations in the mining allotment in Rajasthan. SC, ST, women, specially-abled, unemployed technocrat youth will get reservation benefit in the allotment of mines.

"New mineral policy of the state will be more forward-looking, promoting the mining sector faster and connecting all sections of the society with mining. There will be reservation in mining allocation process for SC, ST, women, specially-abled, unemployed technocrat youth etc," said Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya while addressing the Mining, Oil and Gas Conclave in Jaipur.



He said that provisions are being made to connect the citizens with the mining sector in the state.

Referring to the oil and gas sector in Rajasthan, Bhaya said that 14 districts are divided into four basins, 11 abundant oil and gas leases have been approved, and 15 new exploration licenses are in the process of being issued.



ONGC, Focus Energy, Oil India, Vedanta etc. are engaged in exploration and exploitation. One lakh 9 thousand barrels of mineral oil are being produced in the state. He informed me that the work of the Rajasthan Refinery will be completed by 2024. He called for increasing maximum investment participation in the state's mineral, oil and gas sectors.



Notably, there are abundant reserves of lead, zinc, copper, uranium, potash, limestone, iron ore, manganese, garnet, gypsum, marble, sandstone etc. in the state and mining is a big source of revenue for the state government.

Read Also BEST in Mumbai hires a second female bus driver