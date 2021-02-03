Republic Day violence: Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Rampur to meet family of Navreet Singh, who died when his tractor overturned

Lucknow: The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to visit Rampur on Thursday to meet the family members of Navreet Singh, the young farmer who was killed when a tractor overturned on him during the Republic Day violence.

UPCC sources claimed that former AICC President Rahul Gandhi may also accompany but due to Parliament in session he may opt out of the road trip from Delhi to Rampur. Accompanied by party leaders, Priyanka’s convoy is likely to reach Rampur around noon on Thursday.

The death of the 24-year-old farmer, a resident of Rampur, had triggered a controversy when some media, quoting the deceased’s father, tweeted and reported that he was hit by a police bullet during violent clashes in Delhi on January 26.

Cases against senior scribe of India Today Group Rajdeep Sardesai and others, Editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan was lodged in Noida and Rampur for twisting facts to incite violence.

Navreet’s father had alleged that one of the doctors who had performed the post mortem on January 27/28 night had told him that a bullet wound was found on his son’s body. Later, the CMO Rampur and District administration had issued a statement denying the claims which formed the basis of a report published in The Wire.