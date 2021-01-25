Republic Day 2021: Full text of Preamble to the Indian Constitution in English, Hindi, and Marathi

26th January is celebrated as Republic Day throughout the country. The significance of this day is immense for India as our Constitution was formally adopted on this day in 1950.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India is an introductory statement which gives the basic guidelines which must be kept in mind by every citizen of the country. It can be called as the preface which highlights the whole constitution.

Here's the Preamble to the Constitution of India in English, Hindi and Marathi-

Preamble to the Constitution of India-

“WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic, and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this 26th day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."



भारत के संविधान की प्रस्तावना-

सामाजिक, आर्थिक और राजनीतिक न्याय,

विचार, अभिव्यक्ति, विश्वास, धर्म और उपासना की स्वतंत्रता,

प्रतिष्ठा और अवसर की समता, प्राप्त कराने के लिए,

तथा उन सब में,

व्यक्ति की गरिमा और राष्ट्र की एकता और अखण्डता सुनिश्चित कराने वाली, बन्धुता बढ़ाने के लिए,

दृढ़ संकल्पित होकर अपनी संविधानसभा में आज तारीख 26 नवम्बर 1949 ईस्वी (मिति मार्गशीर्ष शुक्ल सप्तमी, संवत दो हजार छह विक्रमी) को एतद् द्वारा इस संविधान को अंगीकृत, अधिनियमित और आत्मार्पित करते हैं।

उद्देशिका-

आम्ही भारताचे लोक, भारताचे एक सार्वभौम

समाजवादी धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोकतंत्रात्मक गणराज्य घडविण्यास, तसेच

त्याच्या समस्त नागरिकांना:सामाजिक, आर्थिक आणि राजनैतिक न्याय,विचार, अभिव्यक्ति, विश्वास , श्रद्धाव उपासना यांचे स्वतंत्र ;दर्जाची व संधीची समानता;‍ निश्चितपणेप्राप्त करुन देण्याचा आणि त्या सर्वांमध्ये व्यक्तिची प्रतिष्ठा व राष्ट्राची एकता व एकात्मता यांचे आश्वासन देणारी बंधुता परिवर्धित करनेचा संकल्पपूर्वक निर्धार करुन;आपल्या या संविधान सभेत आज दिनांक 26 नोव्हेंबर 1949 ला एतद्द्वारे या संविधान ला अंगीकृत,अधिनियमीत आणि आत्मार्पित करीत आहोत