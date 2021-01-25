Republic Day 2021: Top 10 songs that will evoke the patriot in you

26th January 1950 was the day when the Constitution of India officially came into affect and the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad began his term. The first ever Republic Day parade was carried out on this day and every Indian was filled with joy and pride.

On 29th August 1947, Dr. B.R Ambedkar was made the Chairman of the drafting committee which had the herculean task of sculpting the Constitution of India. After much deliberation and a series of discussion, the Constitution of India came into full effect on 26th January 1950.

