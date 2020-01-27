Report on police action during violence: Allahabad HC to Yogi Govt

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Yogi Adityanath Government to submit a report on police action during the large-scale violence over the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) last month leading to the death of 20 youngsters and scores of others injured.

The court has constituted a special bench to take up seven petitions filed with regards to the alleged police excesses on anti-CAA protesters in several districts in the state.

"How many complaints have been filed against the police or government officials over the crackdown on protesters," the High Court asked the UP Government, seeking a detailed report on police atrocities, according to Mehmood Pracha, the lawyer for one of the petitioners.

The court also asked the government if the autopsy reports of those who died during the protests were given to their relatives. Some families alleged they were not given the postmortem reports of their dead kin.

The court also sought details on the procedure adopted for the imposition of Section 144.

The next hearing in the case is slated for February 17.