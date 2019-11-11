Rent hike from Rs 10 to Rs 300: What are JNU students protesting?

With banners, tambourines and shouted slogans, hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students today protested against a new draft hostel manual that has provisions for fee hikes, dress code and curfew timings.

The ongoing protests eventually turned violent with angry students pushing against police personnel in anti-riot gear. The police for their part, employed water cannons to manage the crowd.

What does the new draft hostel manual say?

A revised hostel manual put forth by the JNU administration has proposed a nearly 999% hike in hostel fees.

From Rs. 10 for a twin sharing room and Rs. 20 for a double sharing room, the prices have now been changed to Rs. 300 and 600 respectively.

The one-time refundable mess security deposit charge has also risen greatly, from Rs. 5,500 to Rs. 12,000. Utility charges for electricity and water, which were not taken earlier will now be charged as per usage. Similarly, service charges have also been updated from zero to Rs. 1700 per month (as per actual)

What are the updates so far?

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, today met with JNU students and assured them that a solution to their issues will be found soon.

A delegation of Delhi Police, comprising Special Commissioner of Police (headquarters) R S Krishnia and DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa have also entered the JNU campus and are expected to hold a mediation meeting between students and Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, which was the demand of the agitating students to call off the protest.