Remove prevailing fear that Covid-19 is a deadly disease: Rahul Gandhi

Our Bureau

New Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for removing the fear in the minds of people the coronavirus is a deadly disease and build confidence in them it is not a fatal disease for 99%. It is dangerous only to 1% population that is aged or have other diseases like heart ailment or diabetes and all that is to be done is to give them the protection instead of the whole India suffer with fears of dying.

In a 80-minute video conference with the media, he said the media should also stop sensationalising the disease and show the reality it is not a dangerous disease as otherwise the fear would persist and make the people not come out of homes even after the lockdown is lifted. He wanted even the PM to aggressively ask the people not to fear as it is like any other disease that requires precautions like any contagious disease. The disease has to be fought at the local level with the chief ministers and district magistrates (DMs) finish it, he asserted.

He termed as “inhuman” some states preventing the migrant workers return to their homes in villages. He said it is the “Poor India” that has suffered the most due to the lockdown for dealing with the virus. Send them safely to their homes, of course after the due tests.