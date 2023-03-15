Remembering General Bipin Rawat on his birth anniversary: A tribute to India's brave warrior

General Bipin Rawat | PTI

General Bipin Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India and a highly respected military leader. On March 15, 1958, he was born in Pauri Garhwal, a small town in Uttarakhand. Today, on his birth anniversary, let us take a moment to reflect on his contributions to the Indian Armed Forces and his legacy.

General Rawat's father, Laxman Singh Rawat, was a retired Lt. General in the Indian Army, and his mother was a homemaker. From an early age, he was inspired by his father's dedication to serving the country, and he decided to follow in his footsteps. He attended the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Rifles in December 1978.

Over the course of his illustrious career, General Rawat held a variety of important positions in the Indian Army. He served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. He was also a part of several important military operations, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka and Operation Maitri in the aftermath of the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

General Rawat's most significant contribution to the Indian Armed Forces was his role in the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff. The CDS is a four-star officer who serves as the senior-most military advisor to the government and the Prime Minister. General Rawat played a crucial role in setting up the new post and creating a framework for better coordination between the three branches of the military.

General Rawat was also known for his focus on modernizing the Indian Armed Forces and integrating new technologies into their operations. He emphasized the need for the military to adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape and the growing importance of cyber and space domains. He was a strong advocate for the use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in military operations.

Unfortunately, General Rawat's life was cut short in a tragic helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, in Tamil Nadu. He was on a visit to review the progress of a military installation when the accident occurred. His untimely death was a great loss to the Indian Armed Forces and the country as a whole.