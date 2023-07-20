Remembering Anna Chandy: India's 'First-Generation Feminist'

Kerala's Anna Chandy was the first woman judge in India. A true trendsetter, Chandy was a woman's rights activist who involved in politics and even had her own magazine. | Twitter

Anna Chandy, born in 1905 in the Kingdom of Travancore, became a trailblazer in India's legal and social landscape. Graduating from the Government Law College in 1926, she was the first woman in her state to earn a degree in Law. Starting her practice as a barrister in 1929, she specialized in criminal law and gained widespread acclaim for her dedication to fighting criminal cases.

Magazine 'Shrimati'

Not only did she excel in her legal career, Anna Chandy advocated for women's rights to improve their position in society. In 1930, she founded and edited a Malayali Magazine called Shrimati, which served as a platform to voice concerns about women's rights and challenge discriminatory norms influenced by misogyny. She bravely spoke out for widow remarriage and advocated for equal pay for women working on farms. Her efforts earned her the title of a 'first-generation feminist.'

Her efforts earned Anna Chandy the title of a 'first-generation feminist.' | Twitter

First woman Judge of India

In 1930 she entered the political arena. Chandy stood for the representative body elections of the Travancore state. Despite facing opposition and attempts to discredit her, she persisted and eventually secured a position in the following year. However, the true milestone came in 1937 when Sir C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer, the then Diwan of Travancore, appointed her as the first woman Judge of India. This historic achievement marked a turning point for women's inclusion in the judiciary.

"Aatmakatha"

After India gained independence, Anna Chandy continued to make history as she became the first woman Judge in Independent India when she was appointed to the Kerala High Court, where she served until 1967. Following her retirement, she continued her contributions to the legal field by working with the Law Commission of India. In 1971, she published her autobiography titled "Aatmakatha."

Anna Chandy's journey and dedication left a lasting impact on the Indian Judiciary, and she became a beacon of hope for women seeking greater representation in professional spheres. Her legacy continues to inspire and encourage progress towards gender equality in India. Anna Chandy passed away in 1996, but her achievements and advocacy for women's rights live on.

Read Also Dwijendralal Ray Birth Anniversary; All You Need To Know About The Bengali Poet

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)