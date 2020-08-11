Remember rape-accused Asaram Bapu? He's going to get get special food from outside

In April 2018, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was convicted for raping a minor girl. He had received a life sentence, and remains in a prison in Jodhpur. A 2019 plea for suspension of his sentence was rejected, but a separate appeal regarding the merits of the judgement continues.

On Tuesday, the godman once again came into the news after his lawyer revealed that his prison stay would now become a tad bit more comfortable. "Rajasthan High Court has allowed Asaram Bapu to be provided with food from outside jail as advised by ayurvedic doctors," his lawyer, Pradeep Choudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.