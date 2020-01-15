'Remember 15th of December': #ChaloJamia trends ahead of protest today

The Jamia Coordination Committee has called for a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR today on January 15, 2020. The protest Chalo Jamia has been called in remembrance of the events that unfurled on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15, 2019.

The students have shared the poster online and #ChaloJamia is trending on Twitter. The protest will start from the gate seven at 12 p.m today. The poster has aclled for all 'students and civil society.'

Twitterati are sharing vidoes and images from the police crackdown on Jamia campus from December 15, 2019.

A large number of people are expected to be at the protest.