Religious group clash over hoisting of flag in Chhatisgarh's Kawardha district

Raipur: Two religious groups in Chattisgarh's Kawardha district clashed with each other over the hoisting of the flag of their sect at Lohara Naka on Sunday. Kawardha district administration enforced Section 144 to put the situation under control. Despite, the city has become a fortress due to the heavy deployment of police parties, tension simmering between both religious groups is yet to die down.

As per information received, the situation started deteriorating when both the religious groups asserted their claim over the controversial place to hoist their respective flags.

The first whole argument turned into verbal spate, and in no time it converted into physical fight followed by stone-pelting, a local journalist informed.

However, after within an hour of the incident, heavy deployment of police was made at the spot, even senior officers from the district administration and police rushed the spot, but the fighting did not stop. "The anti-social elements in both the groups continuously spoiled the environment, and the situation became explosive," trader Mahesh said.

"The police had to use mild force to keep the situation under control and to disperse the frenzied mob. Nobody will be allowed to take law and order into their hands. We have put the situation under control including enforcement of section 144 in the area, all other precautionary measures have been taken. But police will remain deployed in the area till the tension is diffused, District Collector Ramesh Sharma said.

Police have been ordered to collect the CCTV footage and identify and arrest the miscreants, the collector added.

In the incident, three people namely, Ajay Thakur, Shoyab Adri, and Durgesh Devangan from both groups reported injured. District administration informed that all the injured were provided with first aid.

Meanwhile, five years ago similar conflicting situation occurred when some anti-social elements tore the photo of Bharat Mata installed at the chowk, the locals said.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:07 PM IST