Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati Temple, feeds elephants; WATCH

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. While seeking blessings, the Reliance Industries chief also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, according to PTI.

Before leaving the temple, Ambani also fed the elephants at the temple.

Read Also PICS: Mukesh Ambani visits Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara Rajasthan