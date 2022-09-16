e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati Temple, feeds elephants; WATCH

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati Temple, feeds elephants; WATCH

Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant arrived in the hills in the wee hours today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday visited and offered prayers at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. While seeking blessings, the Reliance Industries chief also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours today.

After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, according to PTI.

Before leaving the temple, Ambani also fed the elephants at the temple.

Read Also
PICS: Mukesh Ambani visits Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara Rajasthan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati Temple, feeds elephants; WATCH

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Tirupati Temple, feeds elephants; WATCH

Rajasthan: Stepfather sells minor daughter for Rs 3 lakh

Rajasthan: Stepfather sells minor daughter for Rs 3 lakh

'Oktoberfest', most iconic German beer festival is back in Bengaluru, this weekend

'Oktoberfest', most iconic German beer festival is back in Bengaluru, this weekend

SCO Summit 2022: 'It is not an era of war', PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin

SCO Summit 2022: 'It is not an era of war', PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin

Bihar: MP Giriraj Singh demands NIA probe in mass Begusarai shooting

Bihar: MP Giriraj Singh demands NIA probe in mass Begusarai shooting