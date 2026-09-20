Rejinagar By-Election: TMC Candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury Reverses Nomination Withdrawal Decision After Mamata Banerjee’s Intervention | IANS

Kolkata: Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress candidate from Rejinagar within few hours on Saturday had reversed his decision to withdraw his nomination after talking to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Rabiul said that he will withdraw his nomination as workers of his party are being harassed and heckled. Later on, Saturday afternoon he claimed that he will not withdraw his nomination but will contest the byelection in Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

Candidate Changes Decision After Discussion With TMC Supremo

“As per our party Supremo Mamata didi’s instruction I am not withdrawing my nomination. Didi said that when we are part of Didi’s party, we need to consider and assess everything, the good and the bad. As per Didi’s instructions, I am retaining my candidature. Even if there are 10 people, I will start campaigning with them from today itself,” said Rabiul.

Asked if Mamata Banerjee will be a part of his campaign to which Rabiul said that she might visit Rejinagar.

Nandigram Developments Also Draw Attention During Bypoll Preparations

Notably, Mamata’s faction of TMC candidate of Nandigram Sanchita Pradhan Dey had withdrawn her nomination and soon after Mamata announced her support towards Congress in Nandigram, the Congress candidate got arrested.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however, slammed TMC and said that they will lose in the byelections.