West Bengal: Former CM Mamata Banerjee Moves Supreme Court Against ECI Order Freezing TMC Name, ‘Flowers & Grass’ Symbol

Mamata Banerjee has challenged the Election Commission’s interim order before the Supreme Court ahead of the West Bengal by-elections | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 19, 2026: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress name and its reserved “Flowers & Grass” election symbol amid a dispute between two rival factions of the party.

Banerjee filed the writ petition on September 18, a day after the Election Commission passed its interim order. The Election Commission and the rival faction’s head, Ritabrata Banerjee, have been made respondents in the petition. The plea was filed through advocate Abhinav Singh, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

Two Factions, One Party Claim

The dispute arose after factions led by Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee each claimed the Trinamool Congress name, election symbol and organisational control. The Election Commission heard representatives of both groups before passing its interim order on September 17.

The Ritabrata Banerjee faction maintained that the existing organisational structure of the party had ceased to be valid. The Mamata Banerjee camp contested the claim and maintained that its organisational structure continued to be valid.

Name And Symbol Frozen

Under the interim arrangement, neither faction can use the All India Trinamool Congress name or the “Flowers & Grass” symbol for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly by-elections.

The Election Commission has allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction. Ritabrata Banerjee’s faction has been allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol.

By-Elections Put Dispute In Focus

The interim arrangement assumes immediate significance because Assembly by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar are scheduled for October 6. The two factions will therefore have to contest under their newly allotted names and symbols unless the legal position changes.

The dispute also puts the question of the party’s organisational control at the centre of the legal battle. With both factions claiming to represent the original Trinamool Congress, the temporary arrangement allows the by-elections to proceed without settling that larger question.

Final Decision Still Pending

The Election Commission has clarified that the allocation of separate names and symbols is only an interim arrangement and does not amount to a final decision on which faction can claim the original party name and symbol.

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The substantive dispute over the rival claims will be decided separately under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Banerjee’s Supreme Court challenge has now added a judicial dimension to a dispute that was already before the Election Commission.

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