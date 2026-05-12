Reels, Glamorous Clothes: Fed Up With Daughter-In-Law's Lifestyle, Panipat Couple Dies By Suicide; Case Registered

A couple in Haryana’s Panipat allegedly died by suicide after prolonged domestic disputes with their daughter-in-law over her lifestyle, clothing choices and social media activities, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (46) and his wife Suman (44), residents of Nara village in Panipat district. According to family members, the couple had been under severe mental stress due to frequent quarrels at home involving their daughter-in-law Sneha.

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Relatives alleged that Sneha, who grew up in a modern family in Delhi, was unwilling to adapt to the village environment after her marriage. The main point of conflict was reportedly her dressing style and her habit of making Instagram reels, which her in-laws often objected to.

Family members claimed Rajesh and Suman wanted Sneha to wear traditional attire such as suits and sarees, while she opposed any restrictions on her lifestyle. The disagreements allegedly escalated over time and frequently resulted in heated arguments.

The relatives further accused Sneha of misbehaving and physically assaulting Suman during disputes. They also alleged that the couple’s only son, Ashish, sided with his wife instead of supporting his parents, which deeply upset them.

According to the family, another major argument broke out at the house on Saturday afternoon following which Rajesh and Suman allegedly consumed sulphas poison. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Panipat. Doctors declared Suman dead on arrival, while Rajesh, who was in critical condition, was referred to PGI Rohtak, where he died during treatment on Sunday morning.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. Based on a complaint filed by Rajesh’s brother Ramesh, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Sneha and her parents.

Matlauda police station SHO SI Rakesh Kumar said postmortem examinations were being conducted and further investigation into the matter was underway.