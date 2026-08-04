Red Sea Ship Attack: Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks Off Yemen, All 13 Indians Rescued; MEA Condemns Incident | X @charming_mutant

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen.

The Ministry confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals have been rescued and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.

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"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

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"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Yemeni government forces said on Tuesday that they had rescued all 14 crew members of a cargo ship that sank after being attacked by an explosives-laden boat in the Red Sea off Yemen's western coast.

The government-affiliated National Resistance Forces (NRF) said in a statement that coast guard and naval units carried out a joint operation for the crew of the vessel Faize Noore Oliya after it was attacked about 13 nautical miles south of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.

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The statement did not specify when the attack occurred, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 14 people aboard, 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni sailor, were rescued and taken to safety, the statement said, adding that they received medical assistance and no casualties were reported.

The NRF blamed Yemen's Houthi group for the attack, while the Houthis have yet to comment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)