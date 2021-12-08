e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:03 PM IST

'Red is colour of emotions, BJP doesn't understand emotions': Akhilesh Yadav on PM Narendra Modi's 'laal topi' jibe

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Laal Topi" comment, saying that the colour of the cap has reached Delhi and hence the panic has engulfed the BJP's rank and file.

"Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has spoken about 'Laal Topi' earlier too. It is a colour of emotions, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand emotions. Red is the colour of revolution, change and compassion," Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Those who sell public property are perturbed with the colour red. This is a govt that sells. So far it was a govt of 'jumlas', it has now become a 'bechu' govt too. They are making such comments because they don't want to discuss real issues," he added.

The SP chief further said that the BJP government did not understand the emotions of the protesting farmers and the protesting MPs.

"The farmers kept protesting for so long. People lost their lives. Could the government understand the emotions of the farmers? The MPs are staging a protest here (outside the parliament), is the government able to understand their emotions? So, red is a colour of emotions," he said.

On Tuesday PM Modi had said in Gorakhpur, "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi mocks Samajwadi Party, says 'red caps are red alerts' Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi mocks Samajwadi Party, says 'red caps are red alerts'
Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
Advertisement