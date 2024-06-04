 'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury His First Defeat In 25 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury His First Defeat In 25 Years

'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury His First Defeat In 25 Years

Yusuf Pathan, who got a ticket to fight in the elections from Trinamool Congress earlier this year, became the first candidate to defeat Chaudhary in 25 years.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan made history on Tuesday as he defeated Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Pathan, who got a ticket to fight in the elections from Trinamool Congress earlier this year, became the first candidate to defeat Chowdhury in 25 years.

The victorious Pathan gives his first reaction

"I congratulate all of you who have been with me. I am happy. It is not only my win but also of all the workers. Records are made to be broken.

"I respect Adhir Ranjan. I will continue to do so," Pathan said after his victory.

The 2011 World Cup-winner also revealed his plans to develop his constituency for the TMC.

Read Also
'My Brother Will Return Double The Amount Of Love': Irfan Pathan Campaigns With TMC's Yusuf In...
article-image

Pathan's promise to his people

"I will make a sports academy first so that they can make a career. I will also work for industries.

"I will be living here and working for the people. I will also be in Gujarat as my family is there. I have got a new family in Baharampur. I talked to Didi (Mamata Banerjee). They are happy," Pathan added.

Pathan, who was trailing at number three position in the seat during the initial hours of counting, picked up his numbers as the day progressed and surged way ahead of both Chowdhury and BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Saha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Jitan Ram Manjhi Wins From Gaya With 4,94, 960 Votes

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Jitan Ram Manjhi Wins From Gaya With 4,94, 960 Votes

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Today's Electoral Setback Is Certainly Very Disappointing,' Says...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Today's Electoral Setback Is Certainly Very Disappointing,' Says...

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

Video: Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India Exit Poll Fame Breaks Down On LIVE TV After Rajdeep Sardesai...

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates 3 PM: Abhishek Banerjee Leads With Over 6...

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates 3 PM: Abhishek Banerjee Leads With Over 6...

Hooghly Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: TMC's Rachana Banerjee Leads Against...

Hooghly Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: TMC's Rachana Banerjee Leads Against...