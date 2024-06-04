'Records Made To Be Broken': TMC’s Yusuf Pathan Reacts After Handing Cong Stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury His First Defeat In 25 Years

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan made history on Tuesday as he defeated Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Pathan, who got a ticket to fight in the elections from Trinamool Congress earlier this year, became the first candidate to defeat Chowdhury in 25 years.

The victorious Pathan gives his first reaction

"I congratulate all of you who have been with me. I am happy. It is not only my win but also of all the workers. Records are made to be broken.

"I respect Adhir Ranjan. I will continue to do so," Pathan said after his victory.

The 2011 World Cup-winner also revealed his plans to develop his constituency for the TMC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pathan's promise to his people

"I will make a sports academy first so that they can make a career. I will also work for industries.

"I will be living here and working for the people. I will also be in Gujarat as my family is there. I have got a new family in Baharampur. I talked to Didi (Mamata Banerjee). They are happy," Pathan added.

Pathan, who was trailing at number three position in the seat during the initial hours of counting, picked up his numbers as the day progressed and surged way ahead of both Chowdhury and BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Saha.