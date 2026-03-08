'Reasons Will Remain Confidential Till Right Time': Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose On His Sudden Resignation - VIDEO

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | PTI

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday reacted to his sudden resignation from the post earlier in the week. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes."

After Bose's sudden resignation, CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Bengal Governor may have been pressured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "serve certain political interests" ahead of the assembly polls.

"Have you seen how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi," she alleged.

Bose resigned on Thursday, 3.5 years after he assumed office. "I have spent enough time at Governor's office," CV Ananda Bose told PTI after resigning. Bose was appointed as West Bengal governor on 17 November 2022 and he took charge of the office on November 23.

CV Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, was appointed months after former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post to contest the vice-presidential election. Till Bose's appointment, then Manipur governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal.