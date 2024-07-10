 Reasi Terror Attack: NIA Investigation Reveals Role Of Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReasi Terror Attack: NIA Investigation Reveals Role Of Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers

Reasi Terror Attack: NIA Investigation Reveals Role Of Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers

Terrorists on June 9 attacked a pilgrim bus returning from the Shiv-Khori temple in Reasi. The terrorists first killed the driver of the bus and after that, the bus dropped into a gorge. The terrorists kept firing at the pilgrims for over 20 minutes killing nine and injuring 44 pilgrims.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terror attack on pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi district has brought to the fore the role of Pakistan-based handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

About The Terror Reasi Terror Attack

Terrorists on June 9 attacked a pilgrim bus returning from the Shiv-Khori temple in Reasi. The terrorists first killed the driver of the bus and after that, the bus dropped into a gorge. The terrorists kept firing at the pilgrims for over 20 minutes killing nine and injuring 44 pilgrims.

Sources have said that the NIA investigation of Hakim Khan alias Hakim Din, a local, has revealed that he provided, shelter and logistics support, gave food to the three terrorists, and also did a recce of the area for them.

Read Also
Reasi Attack: J&K Police Arrest Hakim Din, Local Who Helped Terrorists Reach Location Acting As...
article-image

“Khan accompanied the three terrorists to the attack spot. Before they stayed with him at least on three occasions after June 1, when the terror attack was being planned," said sources.

Statement Of NIA Officials

Disclosures made by Khan led to searches at five locations connected with overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid militants. The role of two Pakistan-based LeT handlers, Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt and Abu Qataal alias Qataal Sindhi, came to the fore during the interrogation of Hakim Khan, NIA officials said.

After the order from the Ministry of Home, the investigation of the Reasi terror attack was taken over by the NIA on June 15.

Read Also
J&K: NIA Takes Over Reasi Terror Attack Case; Begins Thorough Probe
article-image

Another Terror Attack

In another incident, seven people belonging to the Hindu community were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu division on January 1 last year. Sajid Jatt and Qataal have already been named in a charge sheet filed by NIA in connection with its probe related to the attack on civilians in J&K’s Rajouri district in 2023.

NIA is now in the process of registering a case to investigate last year’s terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Poonch in which five soldiers were martyred. A team of NIA officers was assisting the local police in its probe into the terrorist attack on an Army vehicle in Kathua district on Monday. Five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed and an equal number injured in the Kathua terror attack.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Govt Issues Clarification On 'Misleading' Reports Of HIV Cases In State

Tripura Govt Issues Clarification On 'Misleading' Reports Of HIV Cases In State

Tripura: 5 Rohingya Immigrants Arrested By Agartala Govt Railway Police For Illegal Border Crossing

Tripura: 5 Rohingya Immigrants Arrested By Agartala Govt Railway Police For Illegal Border Crossing

Why On Earth is PM Modi visiting Austria after Russia? Here's Why

Why On Earth is PM Modi visiting Austria after Russia? Here's Why

'Negligence Of BJP Govt': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Unnao Road Accident That Claimed...

'Negligence Of BJP Govt': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Unnao Road Accident That Claimed...

Reasi Terror Attack: NIA Investigation Reveals Role Of Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers

Reasi Terror Attack: NIA Investigation Reveals Role Of Pakistan-Based Lashkar-e-Taiba Handlers