'Real reforms have finally begun': Twitter reacts after parotas subject to higher GST than roti

If you aren’t a picky eater, the difference between gorging on a roti or parota might not make much of a difference. After all, they’re just flatbreads to be eaten with scrumptious gravies or kebabs to enjoy a finger-licking Indian meal.

However, things can get a tad bit difficult if you had to choose between the two, not on the basis of price but the Goods Services Tax (GST) percentage imposed on them, separately.

According to a report by timesofindia.com, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR), stated that parotas would be subject to a higher GST rate of 18%.

As per the ruling, roti is generic and all Indian breads cannot be categorised under it, arguing that parotas need to be heated before consumption, hence the tax.

One Twitter user wrote, "Meanwhile, in India, the next burning question for the tax authorities will be if plain paranthas served cold are rotis or parotas."

"Just sell parathas as ready-to-eat products, to be heated only if you want. Also, our bureaucrats should be credited for coming up with news ways to stay occupied," added another.

