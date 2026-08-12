'Ready For Detailed Debate On Student Protests At 3 PM': Amit Shah Challenges Opposition To Submit Letter | VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday challenged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM, saying he was ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the police action against student protesters during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Shah proposed that the discussion begin at 3 PM and continue until 3 PM the following day. He said he was prepared to answer every question raised by the Opposition and even offered to suspend Question Hour, if required, to ensure adequate time for the debate.

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‘Government Has Nothing To Hide’

Shah said the government was ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests and urged the Opposition to follow parliamentary procedure instead of disrupting proceedings.

His remarks came amid a prolonged deadlock in the Monsoon Session, with Opposition parties repeatedly demanding that Shah personally address the House over the police action against protesters.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Shah’s Accountability

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused Shah of being directly responsible for the police action during the July 20 protest, which was held over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak issue.

The Opposition has alleged that police used tear gas, water cannons, lathis and pellet guns against protesters, with claims of serious injuries. Gandhi has demanded answers on who authorised the use of force and has questioned Shah’s absence from the House during key discussions.

Shah Accuses Opposition Of Blocking Parliament

Responding to the Opposition’s demand for answers, Shah said the government was willing to engage in a structured discussion but accused the Opposition of preventing Parliament from functioning.

The Home Minister’s offer comes as repeated disruptions over the student protests and other issues have led to frequent adjournments during the Monsoon Session. The latest exchange leaves the Opposition with a proposed route for the detailed discussion it has been demanding, while the political standoff over accountability and the police action continues.