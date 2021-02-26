Reading down Sec 377, SC only decriminalized a particular human behaviour: Centre tells Delhi HC

Seeking dismissals of petitions praying for the recognition of same-sex marriages under existing laws, the Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that a marriage in India necessarily depends upon “age-old customs, rituals, practices, cultural ethos and societal values”, and that in reading down the provision of Section 377 of the IPC covering homosexuality, the Supreme Court had only decriminalized “a particular human behaviour” but “neither intended to, nor did in fact, legitimise the human conduct in question”.

Whether or not a government recognises same-sex marriage, and however a government chooses to define marriage, no government can tell people whom to love nor can it exert exclusive control over marriage or people's understanding of marriage. After all, the state has no right to interfere with the wedding of two souls, to put it figuratively.

One must read Ruth Vanita's 'Same-sex marriage and Hindu traditions ' as well as her dissertation, 'Sappho and the Virgin Mary: Same-sex love and the English literary imagination'. The author has argued that not just same-sex love was permissible in ancient and Vedic India, same-sex marriages also took place. Today's Sanskrit-challenged and ever-belligerent neo-Hindus are quite ignorant of the ancient Hindu India's radical and revolutionary outlook with regard to sex, society and sensual indulgence.