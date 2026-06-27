RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar, Brief Courtesy Call Sparks Fresh Speculation Over Bihar Political Realignment | File

Patna: Former union minister RCP Singh met former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence, 7 Circular Road, on Saturday, but the two only exchanged greetings and did not talk to each other.

Singh arrived at Nitish's residence with around 20 to 25 supporters. According to those present, Nitish briefly acknowledged Singh’s greeting from a distance before returning inside without holding any discussion.

Sources said that although many supporters accompanied Singh, the meeting remained purely formal. No significant discussion took place between the two leaders. Singh waited for quite some time in the meeting room with his supporters.

Singh posted a photograph of the meeting on social media. His supporters alleged that MLCs Sanjay Gandhi and Lalan Saraf prevented a detailed conversation between both leaders. After serving two terms as a Rajya Sabha MP, Singh distanced himself from the JD (U) when he was denied a third term.

Following the meeting, political circles are discussing whether Singh may once again play an active role in the JD (U). However, many leaders describe the meeting as merely a formality, while others see it as part of a future political strategy.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, however, dismissed speculations that Singh could return to the party. "Our party had a very bitter experience with him. His activities in the party reflected a well-planned strategy to plunge it into the abyss. He brought our number in the Bihar assembly election in 2020 down to as low as 43. How low will he take us now?" he told newspersons. "I do not trust Singh," he remarked while alleging that the former JD(U) leader Singh described Nitish as "unworthy of remaining active" in politics during the assembly elections.

Singh previously joined the union cabinet as the Minister of Steel on July 7, 2021 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet expansion. His induction ultimately strained relations with Nitish because it occurred without explicit consent for "token representation" in the Union Cabinet. Consequently, he was denied a Rajya Sabha renewal and resigned from the union cabinet in July 2022.

After exiting the union cabinet, he resigned from the JD(U) in August 2022 amidst internal corruption allegations. He later joined BJP in May 2023, but he resigned from the party in 2024. After parting ways with the BJP, he launched his own political front, Aap Sabki Awaaz (ASA), in October 2024. In May 2025, he merged ASA with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.