Who Are Nihang Sikhs? Everything To Know About Guardians Of Sikh Martial And Spiritual Heritage Linked To Uttarakhand Border Clash

Who Are Nihang Sikhs |

Hemkund Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage which is situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and has already opened for pilgrims in 2026. But this time, the sacred site is in highlight because of some other reason, after high drama and tension escalated at the Himachal Pradesh–Uttarakhand border on the night of Thursday, June 26, 2026.

The tension took a big form after a large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with the police, and pushed through barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun. After hours of standoff between a group of Nihangs and the administration at the Himachal Pradesh–Uttarakhand border, the group returned to Panota Sahib in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Friday following negotiations with authorities.

What was the clash about?

The initial clash began on June 16, 2026 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, when a parking argument between Nihangs and locals turned into violent sword fighting. The incident broke out when local residents and Nihang pilgrims were returning from the Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra. It led to multiple injuries and arrest of four Nihangs by the police.

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Tension spiked further a few days later in Rudraprayag district when a group of Nihangs armed with spears and swords stormed the Nagrasu Gurdwara and took a Sikh hostage to the roof of the Gurdwara in demand of releasing all four arrested Nihangs on June 20. The tense 72-hour standoff ended with authorities agreeing to transfer the ongoing investigation to Haridwar. Coming to now, hundreds of Nihangs marched from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for the release of the detained individuals, which led to heavy barricading at the Kulhal district by the state police and ITBP.

Who are Nihang Sikhs?

Nihang Sikhs are a traditional Sikh warrior order known for their distinctive appearance, martial skills, and unwavering commitment to Sikh principles. Often referred to as the "Guru's Ladle Fauj" (Army of the Guru), they trace their origins to the military traditions established by Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru, and later strengthened by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru and founder of the Khalsa in 1699.

The Nihangs played a crucial role in defending Sikh communities during periods of persecution and conflict. Renowned for their bravery, they fought numerous battles against Mughal and Afghan forces and were instrumental in preserving Sikh religious and cultural identity.

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Read Also Tension Grips Uttarakhand As Nihang Sikhs Allegedly Breach Border Barricades En Route To Hemkund...

Martial tradition and identity

One of the most recognisable features of Nihang Sikhs is their attire. They typically wear deep blue robes and elaborate turbans known as dastars, often adorned with traditional Sikh weapons such as chakrams (steel quoits). Their appearance symbolises readiness to defend righteousness and uphold justice.