 R&AW Chief Parag Jain Leads Security Delegation’s Dhaka Visit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaR&AW Chief Parag Jain Leads Security Delegation’s Dhaka Visit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions

R&AW Chief Parag Jain Leads Security Delegation’s Dhaka Visit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions

R&AW Secretary Parag Jain led a four-member Indian security and intelligence delegation to Dhaka, where they met Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s Defence Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam. The visit came amid heightened India-Bangladesh tensions following Bangladesh’s strong reaction to former PM Sheikh Hasina’s virtual press conference from India.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
R&AW Chief Parag Jain Leads Security Delegation’s Dhaka Visit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions
R&AW Chief Parag Jain Leads Security Delegation’s Dhaka Visit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions | X @BeefIsLove

A four-member high-level Indian security and intelligence delegation, including Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Secretary Parag Jain, met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Defence Affairs Adviser in Dhaka on Monday.

According to Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, Jain held talks with Brig Gen (Retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam, the defence affairs adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Boat Photo Row: X User Claims Picture Was Taken At Lake Roberts In Texas, Names Woman &...
Rahul Gandhi Boat Photo Row: X User Claims Picture Was Taken At Lake Roberts In Texas, Names Woman &...

The Indian delegation arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:56 pm on August 9 for an “official visit” at the invitation of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Bangladesh’s principal military intelligence agency.

Besides R&AW chief Parag Jain, the delegation included Ashwin Mukund Kotnis, a 2003-batch Tamil Nadu cadre officer currently on central deputation. Rahul Negi and Shaibal Roy Chowdhury are understood to be the other two members of the team.

The visit comes days after Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement expressing “outrage” over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holding her first virtual press conference from India, where she is currently in exile.

While India had distanced itself from the event, Bangladesh used unusually strong language in its response, referring to Hasina as a “genocider” and describing her former government as a “mafia enterprise”.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source