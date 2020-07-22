'Ravish will get Nobel Prize from global left-libs': BJP's Vijay Chauthaiwale mocks NDTV anchor's fertility gaffe on COVID-19

Several states in India apparently have a low fertility rate. On Tuesday, NDTV Prime Time anchor Ravish Kumar alleged that the government had continued to change the metric that indicated India's success in combating the virus as cases rose.

In a video that remains uploaded to the NDTV YouTube channel, he said that the government had first noted that their efforts were successful as the doubling rate was low. He alleged that this metric had been changed as the rate at which new cases were cropping up increased. "Then they said don't look at this, look at the recovery rate. When the recovery rate fell short, they said look at the active rate," he says.

Finally, Kumar says, the government has asked people to look at the "fertility rate" which was "low". Having said it once, he says it again, explaining that the government had noted that the "fertility rate was low in 22 states".