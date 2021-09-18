Ravindra Narayan Ravi sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu - Know more about the former IPS officer here

Chennai: Former IPS officer Ravindra Narayan Ravi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit who has since been shifted to Punjab.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at an official ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and others participated in the swearing-in. The swearing-in ceremony was over within seven minutes.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi, a former IPS officer, as the governor of the state, shifting him from Nagaland.

After the swearing-in, Stalin introduced state Assembly Speaker M Appavu and his cabinet colleagues to Ravi.

Who is Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Retired IPS officer Ravindra Narayan Ravi (69) is the former Governor of Nagaland.

Ravi was earlier appointed as the Centre's Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. Ravi has to his credit bringing the insurgent groups hostile towards India to the negotiating table, as per a Times of India report. The Nagaland Peace Accord between Naga's and Indian government was achieved during his stint in August 2015.

A note from the Raj Bhavan said Ravi “continues to discharge” his responsibility as the Union government’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. He was appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser in October 2018, as per a report by The Hindu.

Born in Patna, Bihar, Ravi joined the IPS in 1976 and served in Kerala initially. He was shifted to the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau. He had also served as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Prime Ministers Office.

