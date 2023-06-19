Ravi Sinha Appointed New RAW Chief, Know More About 1988 IPS Officer Of Chhattisgarh Cadre

Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief |

On Monday, June 19, came the announcement that Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre was appointed as the secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Sinha will succeed Samant Kurnar Goel. The tenure of Goel ends on June 30. Sinha will have a two-year tenure.

Sinha's current office

Ravi Sinha is currently serving as the head of operational division in R&AW for the last seven years. His contribution in introducing and advocating for the use of modern technology in the field of intelligence collection has been hailed by the agency as well as the officials.

Vast and varied experience

Known to be a low profile officer, Sinha is recognised as an officer with experience and expertise in intelligence gathering and a person who has knowledge about various other fields.

Grasp on sensitive issues

Sinha is reportedly well-versed with the issues and topics of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and LWE, which stands for Left Wing Extremism.

Notification

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the notification issued by the government.

Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)

The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is India's premier foreign intelligence agency. The agency has a number of vital tasks such as gathering intelligence foreign intelligence, taking measures to counter and foil the terrorism bids planned against the country and also contributing to India's foreign and strategic interests.

