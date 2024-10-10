 Ratan Tata Funeral: Mortal Remains Of The Late Industrialist Taken To Worli Crematorium For Last Rites
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRatan Tata Funeral: Mortal Remains Of The Late Industrialist Taken To Worli Crematorium For Last Rites

Ratan Tata Funeral: Mortal Remains Of The Late Industrialist Taken To Worli Crematorium For Last Rites

After a long day of public viewing at the NCPA lawn, the mortal remains of Late Ratan Tata are transported to Worli Crematorium.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata |

Mumbai: Ratan Tata's body was placed on display at Mumbai's NCPA lawns for the public to pay their final respects to the late industrialist and global philanthropist.

Numerous celebrities and politicians had made their individual appearances. Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the funeral of businessman Ratan Tata in Mumbai, scheduled to take place in one hour.

Following a day filled with public viewing, the body of Ratan Tata is transported to Worli Crematorium.

Read Also
Ratan Tata Dies At 86: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Kamal Haasan & Other Celebs...
article-image

Parsi prayers will be chanted during the funeral ceremonies. Currently, Ratan Tata's body is being kept at the NCPA lawns in Nariman Point for individuals to offer their final respects to the leader of India Inc. Various personalities, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, and politicians like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, were observed paying their respects. Stick around as we provide you with updates on the last moments of one of India's most cherished figures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole

Ratan Tata Family Tree: Know Everything About Its Members From Jamshedji To Noel Tata

Ratan Tata Family Tree: Know Everything About Its Members From Jamshedji To Noel Tata

Ratan Tata Funeral: Mortal Remains Of The Late Industrialist Taken To Worli Crematorium For Last...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Mortal Remains Of The Late Industrialist Taken To Worli Crematorium For Last...

Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time

Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time

Remembering Ratan Tata: Phenomenal Contributions By The Late Philanthropist

Remembering Ratan Tata: Phenomenal Contributions By The Late Philanthropist