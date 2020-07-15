Rare Disease: West Bengal baby suffers from harlequin ichthyosis; born without eyes, nose

In a rather heart-wrenching tale, a baby was born in West Bengal's Howrah recently with an extremely rare genetic disorder that results in thickened skin forming over nearly the entire body at birth. Known as harlequin ichthyosis, the disease sees the skin form large diamond-shaped plates across the body. These are separated by deep cracks.

In the case of this particular newborn, the body development has been hindered, leading to the child not having developed eyes or a nose. Gynecologist Dr Kamal who is associated with the case said that attempts to feed the baby using a nasogastric tube had not been successful. "This baby has multiple congenital anomalies," she said somberly.