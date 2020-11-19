Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: Why Scindias are accused of helping British against 'Jhansi Ki Rani'?

One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe. After her marriage with the king of Jhansi - Maharaja Gangadhar Rao - She was renamed Rani Laxmi Bai.

She played an important role in the revolt of 1857, known as the first war of independence, as her kingdom fought against the British after the death of the king. She bravely fought against the imperial forces and died of battle injuries on June 17, 1858 near Gwalior.

Historians accuse the Scindia dynasty, the ancestors of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, of joining hands with the British to scuttle what was described as the “sepoy mutiny” of 1857 and betray Rani Laxmibai. The Scindia dynasty ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

In a bid to expand itself, the East India Company wanted to put an end to the rule of kings in India and attempted to occupy the kindom of Jhansi. The then Maharaja of Gwalior Jayajirao Scindia is said to have supported the British by accepting its defeat.

Siege of Jhansi

The East India Company had introduced the 'Doctrine of Lapse' that denied the right of adoption to rulers and subsequently, helped them annex their state on the grounds that it had no heir.