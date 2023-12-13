 Ranchi Market Fire: Thick Plumes Of Smoke Seen Billowing As Several Shops Were Gutted In blaze; No Casualties Reported (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRanchi Market Fire: Thick Plumes Of Smoke Seen Billowing As Several Shops Were Gutted In blaze; No Casualties Reported (Watch)

Ranchi Market Fire: Thick Plumes Of Smoke Seen Billowing As Several Shops Were Gutted In blaze; No Casualties Reported (Watch)

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, fire officials said. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
RANCHI MARKET FIRE | ANI

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A massive fire broke out in Ranchi's Daily Vegetable Market during the early hours of Wednesday, 13 December 2023. Several wholesale and retail vegetable shops were gutted in the fire.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, fire officials said. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained. The police and several local shopkeepers are present at the spot.

Massive state of panic struck among shop keepers

A video that has captured the incident of fire shows thick plumes of smoke bollowing from the blaze. People in the area are seen running around in panic while fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control.

What caused the fire is still to be known. Huge property damage was reported in the fire. Damaged belongings of shop owners could be seen lying on the ground.

Shops gutted in fire

A no. of vegetable shops were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out in the vegetable market of Ranchi on Tuesday night. More than four fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

DSP Kotwali Prakash Soy said, "As soon as the information of the fire was received, we informed the fire brigade. Many shops have also caught fire. The fire is under control but the fire dousing operations are still underway. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were four fire tenders in the beginning, more teams were called later."

Read Also
Goa: Furniture Stall Engulfed In Fire At Margao Fair
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Security Breach Reported In Lok Sabha; 2 Men Throw Gas Cannisters In House Amid...

BREAKING: Security Breach Reported In Lok Sabha; 2 Men Throw Gas Cannisters In House Amid...

Video: Jailed Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu Caught Dancing At Event In Ludhiana; 2 Cops Suspended,...

Video: Jailed Congress Leader Lucky Sandhu Caught Dancing At Event In Ludhiana; 2 Cops Suspended,...

'Maaro S**li Ko': Scuffle Breaks Out Between Lawyers Inside Delhi HC Canteen After Argument Over...

'Maaro S**li Ko': Scuffle Breaks Out Between Lawyers Inside Delhi HC Canteen After Argument Over...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus...

RIDICULOUS! 2 Gurugram Youths Drag Police Barricade While Riding Bullet To Make Instagram Reel,...

RIDICULOUS! 2 Gurugram Youths Drag Police Barricade While Riding Bullet To Make Instagram Reel,...