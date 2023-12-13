Ranchi Market Fire: Thick Plumes Of Smoke Seen Billowing As Several Shops Were Gutted In blaze; No Casualties Reported (Watch)

RANCHI MARKET FIRE | ANI

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A massive fire broke out in Ranchi's Daily Vegetable Market during the early hours of Wednesday, 13 December 2023. Several wholesale and retail vegetable shops were gutted in the fire.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, fire officials said. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained. The police and several local shopkeepers are present at the spot.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: A no. of vegetable shops were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out in the vegetable market of Ranchi on Tuesday night. More than four fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/oi7hB8mZyQ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Massive state of panic struck among shop keepers

A video that has captured the incident of fire shows thick plumes of smoke bollowing from the blaze. People in the area are seen running around in panic while fire tenders try to bring the blaze under control.

What caused the fire is still to be known. Huge property damage was reported in the fire. Damaged belongings of shop owners could be seen lying on the ground.

Shops gutted in fire

#WATCH | Ranchi. Jharkhand: DSP Kotwali Prakash Soy says, "As soon as the information of the fire was received, we informed the fire brigade... Many shops have also caught fire. The fire is under control but the fire dousing operations are still underway... The reason for the… pic.twitter.com/K6SvQyykXI — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

DSP Kotwali Prakash Soy said, "As soon as the information of the fire was received, we informed the fire brigade. Many shops have also caught fire. The fire is under control but the fire dousing operations are still underway. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were four fire tenders in the beginning, more teams were called later."