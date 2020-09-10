Ramesh Pokhriyal vs Subramanian Swamy: BJP leaders spar over JEE attendance

But while Swamy says that only 8 lakh showed up, data given by the National Testing Agency suggests that only 858395 candidates were registered for the recently concluded exam. Swamy's criticism does not seem to have gone down well with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal who took it upon himself to fact-check the MP.

"Dr. @Swamy39 Ji, I would like to place some facts on the record regarding #JEE(Main) exams. The number of applicants for #JEEMains stands at 8.58 lakhs, not 18 lakhs as you tweeted," he retorted. Of these, he adds, 6.35 lakhs appeared for the exam, with the Centre and State governments assuring "all possible assistance to the students".

"#JEEMains Exams are held twice in a year. The previous one was held in January this year. Several students who didn't appear for the exam in Sept may have done well in the January exam hence did not feel the need to sit for the exam this time. We are ascertaining those numbers," he added.