Ramadoss Senior, Sasikala Join Hands To Upset NDA’s Calculation In Tamil Nadu |

Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss, who is estranged from his son Anbumani on Friday evening joined hands with V K Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and decided to field candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Their decision is expected to upset the NDA’s calculations in the state as it would likely cut into the votes of two dominant communities – Vanniyars and Kallars.

Both Ramadoss and Sasikala have their own reasons for their decision. For over a year, Ramadoss and Anbumani have been at loggerheads and making rival claims on who heads the official PMK. However, the ECI has for now, recognised Anbumani as the party’s president. Anbumani is now in the NDA, which comprises the AIADMK, BJP, TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and sub regional parties.

The PMK, draws its support base from the Vanniyars, who belong to the Most Backward Community. With Ramadoss now deciding to field candidates, it is likely to chip into the votes that would otherwise accrue to the Anbumani faction.

As for Sasikala, her attempts to get a space with the AIADMK, a party, which she controlled behind the scenes for many years, failed as its current leader Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to buy peace with her. Following this, recently she associated herself with an outfit called the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Her idea is to disrupt the prospects of the AIADMK and AMMK, headed by her estranged nephew. She belongs to the Kallar community, one of the three castes identified among the larger Mukkulathors, also a Most Backward Caste.

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The Mukkulathor community once played a dominant role in the AIADMK considering her proximity to Jayalalithaa. However, since the time she went to jail in a corruption case nine years ago, Palaniswami had managed to sideline prominent leaders of the Mukkulathors including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who recently switched over to the DMK. However, Sasikala herself still stands disqualified from contesting in elections under the Representation of People Act on account of her conviction.

Nonetheless, she and Ramadoss could cause pinpricks for the NDA thereby giving the DMK-led alliance an advantage in closely fought seats.