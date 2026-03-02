 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Tuesday, March 3 In Delhi, Hyderabad & Lucknow
During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, making sehri and iftar timings crucial. On March 3, sehri in Delhi is 5:25 am and iftar 6:23 pm; Mumbai 5:44 am, 6:45 pm; Hyderabad 5:20 am, 6:24 pm; Lucknow 5:11 am, 6:09 pm. Timings are approximate and may vary locally. Eid is expected on March 20 or 21.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The sacred month of Ramzan is ongoing, and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from food and water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month of Ramadan.

During this holy month, Muslims begin their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, knowing the timings of Sehri and Iftar is very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings For 3rd March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:25 am and Iftar is at 6:23 pm. In Mumbai, Sehri is at 5:44 am and Iftar is at 6:45 pm. In Hyderabad, Sehri is at 5:20 am and Iftar is at 6:24 pm, while in Lucknow, Sehri is at 5:11 am and Iftar is at 6:09 pm.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

