 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings For Tuesday, March 10 In Delhi, Lucknow & Hyderabad
During Ramadan, Muslims fast daily from sunrise to sunset, beginning the day after Sehri and ending the fast with Iftar. On March 10, Sehri in Delhi is at 5:18 am and Iftar at 6:28 pm. Lucknow will observe Sehri at 5:04 am and Iftar at 6:13 pm, while Hyderabad’s Sehri is at 5:15 am and Iftar at 6:26 pm.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The sacred month of Ramadan is ongoing, and Muslims around the world are fasting and abstaining from consuming food and water from sunrise to sunset throughout the month.

During this holy month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours of the morning and then break it by having the Iftar meal after sunset. Therefore, the timings of Sehri and Iftar are very important.

Sehri & Iftar Timings for 10 March

In Delhi, Sehri time is at 5:18 am and Iftar is at 6:28 pm. In Lucknow, Sehri is at 5:04 am and Iftar is at 6:13 pm. In Hyderabad, Sehri is at 5:15 am and Iftar is at 6:26 pm.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It is advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 Date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on 20 March or 21 March, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

